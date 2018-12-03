Reports of PSN Down From Users, PSN Status Page Confirms Services Experiencing Issues (Update)

Update: Looks like everything is good now. PSN status page confirms services have been restored. If you are still experiencing issues, try restarting your PS4.

Original: If you’ve been experiencing some issues with the PlayStation Network today, you aren’t alone. As of 12:45 pm Pacific, users have been reporting slow connections to the PSN, while others say it’s not working at all. The PSN status page confirms these reports, listing issues with all services as currently offline or experiencing problems. The PSLS staff has tested the PSN down reports to varying degrees of confirmation. For some, the network remains completely inaccessible, while others simple have a slow time loading up any of the online games and services.

Here are the issues that are typically impacted when there are PSN down reports:

Account Management You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. Gaming & Social You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Store You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Now You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience. PlayStation Vue You may have some difficulty accessing some channels and features in PlayStation Vue. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

While the PSN is down, you may receive a maintenance notification.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

Is PSN down for you right now? Are you experiencing any issues connecting to the service? If so, let us know in the comments below.

[Source: PSN Status Page]