A Trio of Fan-Favorites Completes Tekken 7’s Second Season Pass

Bandai Namco has finally revealed the full batch of characters for Tekken 7 Season 2, and they include some returning fan-favorites. Marduk, Armor King, and Julia will all be back to fight once again. Even better, Marduk and Armor King are available right now! In addition, we finally got some gameplay footage showing The Walking Dead’s Negan in action. The four join the already-available Anna and Lei to complete Tekken 7 ‘s second season pass.

The announcements were made during the Tekken World Tour 2018 finals. The first trailer shows Armor King taking down Marduk himself. It also gives a brief glimpse at Julia, who doesn’t have a release date yet:

However, Marduk’s not one to give up so easily, and is always ready for revenge. If one thing’s for certain, he’s just as violent as ever:

The final trailer also finally shows gameplay of Negan and his trusty companion Lucille. It also pays tribute to one of the most iconic moments in the series, although it may make The Walking Dead fans a little uneasy. The clip also reveals a brand-new stage inspired by The Walking Dead:

Both Negan and Julia do not currently have release dates attached to them. However, the other four characters are already available to download.

What do you think of this lineup of downloadable fighters? Are you happy with these characters, or do any of them disappoint you? Do you think there will be a third batch of characters for Tekken 7? Let us know!

Tekken 7 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Eurogamer]