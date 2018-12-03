Hans Zimmer is Performing at The Game Awards 2018

The closer we get to this year’s The Game Awards, the more announcements come and the bigger it seems. Today, showrunner Geoff Keighley announced that Hans Zimmer, one of the most prolific media composers in the world, will be performing at the show alongside composer Lorne Balfe, with whom Zimmer often collaborates.

Don’t miss this: The incredible @hanszimmer will perform alongside @lornebalfe and #TheGameAwards orchestra on Thursday night. Stay tuned for more news on other special Orchestra guests… pic.twitter.com/slXKLBWXic — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 3, 2018

The announcement, which you can see above, states that Zimmer and Balfe will be performing with The Game Awards orchestra, and that there will be other special guests working with the orchestra during the show.

This is far from the only non-award event taking place during The Game Awards, of course. Just recently, it was announced that Capcom will be bringing Devil May Cry 5 onto the stage in some sort of performance capacity, with many speculating a live rendition of Nero’s “Devil Trigger” battle theme. It was also announced that ten brand new games will be debuting at the show, along with news for games that are already out, including Fortnite.

The road to The Game Awards has been especially exciting this year, largely due to all the hype building done by the show’s own marketing efforts. As a result the rumor mill has been just as wild, with Rocksteady Games recently having to step up once again to dispel (and put to bed) rumors about an upcoming Superman game.

All will be revealed, of course, when The Game Awards airs this coming Thursday, December 6, at 9 p.m. ET.