Say Hello to Overwatch League’s New Team Repping Washington, D.C

As previously announced, Overwatch League is adding eight more teams to the league this coming season: Atlanta, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Paris, Toronto, Vancouver, and Washington, D.C. Recently, we were introduced to Hangzhou Spark, and today we got a similar look at Washington, D.C’s new team. Say hello to The Washington Justice, logo and all. The team was announced by businessman, investor, and entrepreneur Mark Ein, who’s leading Washington Esports Ventures.

Unsurprisingly, the team has adopted an America-centric red, white, and blue color scheme. The logo is a shield, conveying both patriotism and militarism. If you look closely, you’ll notice “the bottom of the shield forms a subtle ‘W’ in tribute to the region, centered on the Washington Monument.”

Ein commented on the name directly, stating “Justice is a universal value and the perfect name for a franchise that we hope will inspire and unite both our Washington area community and fans around the globe.” On that note, Ein added that “It[‘s] important that [the] team identity reflects a value that unifies all of our community members, representing the full diversity of backgrounds and beliefs.”

Below are the currently announced official members of the Justice management and coaching staff:

Kate Mitchell, Assistant General Manager of Washington Esports Ventures

Hyeong-seok “WizardHyeong” Kim, Head Coach

Kyoung Ey Molly “AVALLA” Kim, Assistant Coach

Mark “Obasill” Regush

Aaron Heckman

Mikael “mkL” Skjønhaug

Canaan “Shrugger” Carman

The team represents five different countries, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, and South Korea. Additionally, two iconic women in esports are stepping in as Justice leaders, with Kyoung Ey Molly “AVALLA” Kim making her debut as the first woman to coach in Overwatch League.

[Source: Press Release]