Black Armory Launches With Destiny 2 Update 2.1.1.1, Includes New Content and Multiple Quality of Life Fixes

The first salvo from the Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass is here. Titled Black Armory, the latest expansion to the Destiny universe is different from anything that Bungie has ever done before, opting to evolve the world and provide regular content over time rather than delivering it all in one big chunk like previous mid-year expansions. While Bungie’s already revealed everything (or at least everything that’s not a surprise) that you will get with Black Armory, today also saw the release of another Destiny 2 update, following last week’s major patch.

Aside from unlocking the first little bit of Black Armory, this patch also fixes a number of bugs that the community has been talking about since the release of Forsaken. One of the biggest ones is a rework to the Warlock’s Chaos Reach super ability, making the intrinsic ability of canceling it mid-super more valuable and tactical. There’s also a fix for the bugged reward that players weren’t receiving for destroying all of the corrupted eggs in the Dreaming City.

Most of this patch is spent fixing small issues, although features like being able to reset your checkpoint for Raids were included. Also, if you haven’t gotten your Platinum Trophy for the game yet because of Trials of the Nine, the requirement for the that Trophy has been changed so all you need to do is talk to Xur. Go see him when he shows up this weekend, and get an easy Trophy out of something that used to be tough.

Check out the full Destiny 2 update patch notes below and get ready to hop into the Black Armory.

Destiny 2 Update 2.1.1.1 Patch Notes

Sandbox

General

Chaos Reach Tuned Chaos Reach’s deactivation cost so that it consistently retains Super energy from deactivating early. Previously, Chaos Reach allowed Players to save Super energy when deactivating the Super early by charging a flat Super energy cost upon deactivation (~65%). This meant that in order to save Super energy, you’d have to deactivate within the first second or so of the Super’s duration. With this change, Chaos Reach’s deactivation will now always save you some Super energy. Deactivating the Super is no longer a flat energy cost but, rather, now works on a curve. The intention is to reward players for skillfully timing their deactivation.

Fixed an issue where the overshield granted upon respawning in Crucible would not negate damage right away

Increased damage required to destroy Nightstalker Tethers prior to their activation

Fixed an issue where the Biotic Enhancements buff would apply too much of a damage multiplier when standing in a Well of Radiance

Armor/Weapons

Fixed an issue where Scavenger perks could be used to generate heavy ammo off of team mates who fell to self-inflicted misadventure

Fixed an issue where high impact scout rifles were not firing at 150 RPM

Fixed an issue where the impact stat bar for Fusion Rifles was not updating when upgrading a charge time masterwork for the weapon

Gwisin Vest Fixed an issue where kills were not required to extend Super uptime Fixed an issue where Super was not extended after 10 or more kills

Chromatic Fire Fixed an issue where explosions were doing less damage than intended

Reduced the amount of ammo gained from the Machine Gun Scavenger perk to bring it in line with other Power weapon scavenger perks

Fixed an issue that caused the Black Armory weapons to sometimes roll two of the same perk

Duplicate perks have been replaced in each weapon’s talent grid

Crucible

General

Fixed an issue that caused The Mountaintop to drop above appropriate power levels for players who do not own Forsaken, making it unequipped unless pulled from collections

Fixed an issue that caused Valor Ranks to display different values from what their rank actually was This is strictly a visual fix, ranks have worked properly since Season of the Forge began



Gambit

General

Fixed an issue where the wrong team would sometimes be credited for killing the Ascendant Servitor Primeval

Reduced the amount of ammo that Linear Fusion Rifles receive from the Power Ammo crate in Gambit to from 5 to 3 rounds Sleeper Simulant still only receives 2 rounds

Players who die with fewer than 2 rounds of special ammo will now always respawn with 2 rounds, to help alleviate special ammo starvation

Fixed an issue where players would be held in a loading screen if another player was inspecting items in inventory

Vanguard

General

Fixed an issue where Protheon, the Modular Mind grew three times larger than intended in Update 2.1.0 This strike has been reintroduced to Matchmaking, and can be launched once again from the Director



Raids

Leviathan & Raid Lairs

Removed “Normal Mode Completion” requirement for launching Prestige Modes for Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, and Spire of Stars

Last Wish

Fixed an issue where Destiny 2 would crash during the Morgeth fight

Clans

General

Fixed an issue where the “Hawthorne’s Heroes” Clan Perk was not providing the proper rewards

Items & Economy

Collections

The “Hecuba-S” exotic Sparrow no longer requires Annual Pass ownership to reacquire from Collections

The “Mimesis Drive” Sparrow now properly requires Annual Pass ownership to reacquire from Collections

Shader reacquisition time reduced from 3 seconds to 1 second

General

Prime Engrams will now appear more frequently for players under 550 power, and provide larger power benefits when decrypted Fixed an issue where the “Harbinger’s Echo” sparrow was locked out for players who destroyed dragon eggs across multiple characters. We are currently developing a fix for an upcoming patch to address players who have already destroyed all eggs prior to this update. Update 2.1.3 is tentatively planned for December 18. 2018 Seed of Light added to the drop table of the Blind Well Heroic



The “Lest Ye Be Judged” Trophy/Achievement can be completed by visiting Xur

Fixed an issue where the “Riddle Me This” Triumph was not unlocking properly

Fixed an issue where Amanda Holliday had an improper notification waypoint

Fixed an issue where Festival of the Lost armor could not be masterworked

Fixed an issue where items could not be masterworked if players did not have Enhancement Cores in inventory, even if the masterwork cost did not require cores

Fixed an issue where Amanda Holliday’s inventory did not refresh at the proper times

UI

General

When selecting an activity that supports checkpoints on the Director, players can now delete their current checkpoint before launching the activity This includes Last Wish, Scourge of the Past, Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, and Spire of Stars

Fixed an issue where the Vanguard node on the top-level Director was not displaying active challenges

What do you think of this latest patch for Destiny 2? Have you tried your hand at the first Lost Forge yet? Let us know what you think of this new update and Annual Pass content in the comments below.

