Killing Floor 2’s Winter Update Features Gary Busey as a Badass Santa

No game is getting into the holiday spirit quite like Killing Floor 2. Tripwire Interactive’s shooter just released its final update for 2018, and it’s holiday-themed. Among the new weapons and maps being introduced in Killing Floor 2 – Twisted Christmas: Season’s Beatings is a new playable character: Santa Claus, himself! This isn’t the Santa you remember from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, however. This “Badass Santa,” as he’s called, is voiced by none other than Gary Busey. It may make Killing Floor 2’s Santa the best Santa, for some people.

Check out the trailer here:

In Twisted Christmas: Season’s Beatings, Santa’s workshop is taken over by the evil Krampus, and you’ll have to help him get it back. Everyone’s getting into the spirit with this update, as even the Zeds are dressed in their most festive looks.

Two new maps have been added to Killing Floor 2 for the update. The first, naturally, is Santa’s Workshop. A community map known as Shopping Spree is also being introduced. Both maps are playable in Weekly, Survival, and Endless modes.

Of course, a new Killing Floor 2 update also means new weapons! Winter 2018 sees four being added in total, giving you endless ways to take down the Zeds. Two Berserkers, the Krampus Battle Axe and Fire Axe, the Thompson SWAT/Commando, and the M32 Grenade Launcher Demolitionist are all now available in-game.

The Killing Floor 2 update also features the intriguing “No Duplicates” feature. In an attempt to make it easier for players to get a full cosmetic item set, the game now records each item you obtain as a reward. While this doesn’t affect the drop rates, the records will remain intact until you complete the set.

Tripwire keeps on supporting Killing Floor 2, even more than two years after its launch. Seasonal events are a regular occurrence, with the last being October’s Halloween makeover.

Killing Floor 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.