Don’t Expect to See The Last of Us Part II at The Game Awards

Sorry to burst your bubble, Naughty Dog fans, but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to see anything from The Last of Us Part II. After speculation arose, the developer took to Twitter to officially confirm that it will not be bringing its upcoming game to The Game Awards 2018.

We’re looking forward to celebrating a year of incredible games at #TheGameAwards this Thursday, however, we won’t have anything new to share from The Last of Us Part II. We’re hard at work and looking forward to revealing more when the time is right! pic.twitter.com/6iP1AA8ncT — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 4, 2018

Some began to wonder if Naughty Dog would be showing off a new look at its post-apocalyptic adventure, after it posted a rather curious video. Ostensibly it was to celebrate the two-year anniversary of The Last of Us Part II’s reveal, the somewhat odd timing of releasing a reaction complication got the rumor mill spinning. However, with this rumor now debunked, it appears the anniversary video was simply that.

With the news that there won’t be a PlayStation Experience in 2018, it’s likely many were hoping that The Game Awards would give us our latest look at what Ellie’s been up to. But with E3 2018 already giving us a deep-dive into The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog and Sony may want to hold their cards close to the vest.

The Last of Us Part II joins an expanding list of games that won’t be at The Game Awards 2018. CD Projekt RED confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be shown, joining whatever Rocksteady is working on as no-shows.

Are you disappointed we won’t see The Last of Us Part II at the show? Or are you fine with Naughty Dog withholding some information? Let us know!