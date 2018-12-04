Fanatics Will Sell Official Overwatch League Merch

Fanatics just landed a multi-year deal to make officially licensed Overwatch League merchandise. Esports are slowly working its way into the mainstream. They continue to fight stigma, as many still don’t see play video games as “real sports.” This deal helps push the narrative that esports and traditional sports are on the same level, because Fanatics is the global leader for licensed sports merchandise. The announcement also marks the company’s first-ever esports deal.

With this contract, Fanatics has secured “U.S. and international rights to produce Overwatch League jerseys, fan gear, headwear, and hard goods sold across all retail and wholesale channels.” The company will be the first to sell gear for Overwatch League’s eight new teams. Soon, you’ll be able to rock the team logos that are continuously being revealed as we approach the new season.

You’ll be able to buy merchandise on a dedicated e-store and on select sites across Fanatics’ global network sometime before the next season starts on February 14, 2019. As an added bonus, Fanatics will operate on-site retail stores for all Overwatch League regular-season matches at Blizzard Arena Los Angeles and for other league events.

As a reminder, a number of new Overwatch League teams are joining. That means there will be 20 teams in total next season. Two of the most recent reveals were for the Washington Justice and for the Hangzhou Spark. The former has a very patriotic look, while the latter is very pink.

Which teams would you rock the jerseys of? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Fanatics]