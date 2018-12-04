PlayStation Store Global Update – December 4, 2018

North American Update

December’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Borderlands 2 VR ($49.99)(out 12-14)

PSVR Games

Arca’s path VR ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

Prison Boss VR ($19.99)

Rush VR ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

PS4 Demos

Squishies Demo

PS4 Games

Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX ($39.99)

Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX ($39.99)

Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX ($39.99)

Battlefield World War Bundle ($99.99)

Betty bat’s Treasure Hunt ($3.99)

Big Bash Boom ($29.99)

FIFA 19 – NHL 19 Bundle ($79.99)

FIFA The Journey Trilogy ($69.99)

The First Tree ($9.99)

Gnomes Garden: New Home ($4.99)

The Jackbox Party Quintpack ($99.99)

Just Cause 4 ($59.99)

Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition ($89.99)

Monica e a Guarda dos Coelhos ($14.99)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom ($39.99)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden ($34.99)

NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle ($79.99)

Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99)

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition ($39.99)

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight ($59.99)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight ($59.99)

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection ($99.99)

Quantic Dream Collection ($39.99)

Ride 3 ($49.99)

Subnautica ($29.99)

Super Life of Pixel ($9.99)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales ($29.99)

X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition ($29.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Legacy of the First Blade ($24.99)

Cryptract PS Plus reward (Free)

Dead by Daylight: Charity Case ($4.99)

Dungeon Defenders II – Frosty Etherian Gem Mine ($9.99)

GT Sport DLC ($0.99 and up)

Just Cause 4 Asst. packs ($2.99 and up)

Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Content ($11.99)

Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass ($29.99)

Killing Floor 2: Badass Santa Bundle ($9.99)

Killing Floor 2 Asst. Supply Crates ($9.99 and up)

LEGO DC Super-Villians: LEGO Aquaman Movie Level Pack 1 (Free)

Monster Hunter World DLC (FRee and up)

Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass ($14.99)

Persona 3 D Costume Season Pass ($19.99)

Persona 3 D DLC ($1.99 and up)

P3D/P5D: Accessory Season Pass ($19.99)

P3D/P5D Asst. DLC ($0.99 and up)

Ride 3 Season pass ($39.99)

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure ($19.99)

The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat ($19.99)

Steep 90’s DLC ($5.99)

PS Vita Games

Emerald Shores ($9.99)

P3D & P5D Bundle + Megaverse Costume Pack – DAY ONE EDITION ($69.99)

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight- DAY ONE EDITION ($39.99)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – DAY ONE EDITION ($39.99)

Super Life of Pixel ($9.99)

