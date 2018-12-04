After Multiple Delays, the ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove Release Date is Finally Here

Much to the chagrin of Greg Miller, since (based on today’s episode of Kinda Funny Games Daily) this news was on deck for this weekend’s Kinda Funny Games Showcase, circumstances have led to the early announcement of ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove‘s release date. HumaNature Studios has announced that this retro revival will be launching for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch, and the PC on March 1, 2019.

With the announcement, a new gameplay trailer for ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove was released, which you can watch above. This is the fourth game in the series, which is now being referred to as an action roguelike series (imagine using those words in a conversation back in the Sega Genesis days), and original co-creator Greg Johnson is leading the development team.

Here’s the rundown. ToeJam and Earl are back, and they jacked the Rapmaster Rocket to impress Latisha and Lewanda. Of course, they break it, and have to scour the Earth to find all the parts and put it back together. Each level is procedurally-generated, and players can find power-up items that can make each run feel distinct. Players can also unlock new characters and hats with special properties that can be used across runs as well.

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove also has multiplayer, with up to four-player co-op, with nine characters to choose from. The console versions support two-player couch co-op as well. Players will encounter minigames along the way, which will help players earn extra cash, and listen to remixes from the earlier games.