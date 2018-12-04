Ubisoft Club is Changing, and That Includes Expiring Points

Ah, Ubisoft Club. That service we all sign into with a new Ubisoft title, collect the initial points, then maybe check into once or twice to snag all the free skins. Or, alternatively, get the stuff you want in that one game you really care about, thanks to all the points you’ve stockpiled until that point. Well, Ubisoft is getting ready to make a big change to how Ubisoft Club points work, and that includes adding an expiration date to points for the first time in almost ten years.

Starting on April 1, 2019, Ubisoft will update the Ubisoft Club system, and add a shelf life of two years to Ubisoft Club points. If you can’t find a way to spend your Ubisoft Club points within two years, then well, you’re fresh out of luck.

By the way, this expiration date seems to be retroactive. If you have points from before March 31, 2017, you won’t have them any more once the new policy kicks in. In fairness, however, certain regions won’t lose all their points. Canada, for example, seems to be safe for now.

If you’re thinking about what in the world you’re going to do with your points before they all go away, a report from Eurogamer suggests that Ubisoft plans to update its service with new rewards in the time between now and the cutoff date.

