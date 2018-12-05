Rumor: Dragon Age 4 Will Be Revealed at The Game Awards

Hold tight, Dragon Age fans, as we’re about to take a ride on a roller coaster of a rumor. Let’s get the good stuff out of the way right now. According to VentureBeat, Dragon Age 4 will be revealed at The Game Awards 2018. If it’s real, then we’re about to live in a world where the next Dragon Age game is a real, tangible thing. Unfortunately, now we get to the bad news. It will likely not to come out anytime soon, with 2021 allegedly being the earliest possible launch year.

This lines up with what we’ve previously heard about the Dragon Age franchise. Casey Hudson himself recently put up a blog post on the official BioWare website telling us to keep watch for Dragon Age news in December 2018. Well, The Game Awards take place on December 6th, giving this rumor some more credibility.

BioWare is already coming to the show with Anthem, which launches in February 2019. However, it appears that the upcoming shared-world shooter, which is a massive departure for the BioWare, won’t be the only game for the Canadian developer there.

However, there is the elephant in the room that must be addressed: that 2021 release date. That in itself means we won’t be seeing Dragon Age 4 for at least three years, which isn’t surprising. However, that also brings in the question of next-gen. With 2020 being the heavily-rumored launch year for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Scarlet, one has to wonder if Dragon Age will be a strictly next-gen title or if it’ll be seen on both sets of systems, like Dragon Age: Inquisition.

According to this rumor, Dragon Age 4 is so early in its development that it doesn’t even have a title yet, which will make this possible potential reveal very interesting. However, this move is likely to assure longtime BioWare fans that the studio hasn’t completely lost sight of its RPG roots.

Would you be excited for a Dragon Age 4 reveal, even if the game itself at least three years away? Let us know!

[Source: VentureBeat]