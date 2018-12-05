Fortnite’s Sandbox Mode, Creative Mode, Leaks Ahead of Official Unveiling

Epic is supposedly set to introduce a third mode for Fortnite, a sandbox called Creative Mode. Separate from Save the World and Battle Royale, Creative would exist on its own, allowing players to craft a sandbox world to their liking. Apparently, Creative Mode’s announcement was scheduled for The Game Awards 2018. Yet, YouTuber Lachlan leaked the news ahead of Epic’s reveal after recently being invited to play the mode for several days. Suffice it to say, this content creator’s break of embargo is unlikely to sit well with the publisher, especially because the leak unveiled the most minute of details.

Creative Mode will offer players the opportunity to freely build and explore, without finding all of the necessary materials. Props, pre-built structures, obstacle courses, and more will be able to be placed at one’s leisure. However, there will be a limited amount of memory players can use, as to avoid their server crashing. When entering the mode, players will have the option to launch into an existing sandbox they’ve already created or join a friend’s server.

Unlike Fortnite’s Playground Mode in Battle Royale, Creative Mode will have no time limits. Additionally, players will be able to save their progression and return to their various sandboxes. This will be done via Creative Mode’s hub island, which will feature “rift teleports” that take players to their created worlds. Visiting creations will be able to either be done individually or with friends.

For players that want to put their creations to the test, loading in maps for Deathmatch, free roam, and others will be another option in Creative Mode. Luckily, losing progress because of a Deathmatch map’s inclusion isn’t a concern; players will be able to reset their sandbox to a previous save state.

In Lachlan’s video showcasing the mode, which has been pulled from YouTube and now appears on Reddit, he says Epic will launch the mode “tomorrow.” However, as Eurogamer suggested, he probably means Friday, the day after the mode’s purported unveiling at The Game Awards.

You can see the video below:

The Game Awards will air on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 9 pm ET.

[Source: Reddit via Eurogamer]