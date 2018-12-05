Kareem Hunt Cut IRL and in Madden 19 Following Assault Video

After being cut from the NFL, Kareem Hunt will be cut from Madden 19 too. Last Friday, TMZ released a video showing (now) former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel back in February 2018. While Hunt’s violence has been on the NFL’s radar for some time now, the video evidence was the final nail in the coffin.

Hunt was immediately placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list (meaning he was barred from practicing for, playing in, or attending games) and was cut from the Kansas City Chiefs the following Sunday. Now, EA Sports is taking action and removing Hunt from Madden 19 as well.

“We are in the process of removing Kareem Hunt from the Madden NFL 19 roster, Madden Overdrive, and Madden Ultimate Team,” a rep for EA Sports tells TMZ Sports. “Any of our players who currently have Hunt on their Ultimate Team will receive a replacement generic player with identical stats.”

It’s possible that Hunt will return to the NFL, and perhaps Madden as a result, but at this time no teams are actively seeking him out. Hunt issued a public apology. Sources say his punishment would’ve been less severe, perhaps only a four-game suspension, had he been forthcoming with the Chiefs regarding this and previous incidents. This is according to renowned sports journalist Dan Patrick.

As a realistic sports sim, it makes sense that EA Sports would make this change. Especially considering that Hunt’s career was off to a strong start, making him a more noticeable cut than the players that normally stop playing part way through the season. It’s no secret that EA follows the sports world closely and reflects that news in their games and marketing. So, in many ways, this is on brand for the company.

[Source: TMZ Sports]