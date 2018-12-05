Samurai Shodown Looks Like It’ll Let Folks Face Off 2019

Back in September 2018, SNK had announced that its long-running Samurai Shodown would be making a comeback after over a decade-long absence. All we got at the time was an extremely vague “2019” window, but we now have a little more clarity on when it’s coming out. At its IPO conference in Seoul, SNK revealed that the 2019’s Samurai Shodown now has an updated “Q2 2019” window. It’s not much better, but at least we know it’s coming out in the first half of 2019.

Technically the launch window wasn’t officially announced by SNK, but the news did come from an investor’s meeting, which definitely lends it plenty of credence. The meeting also revealed plans to release the upcoming game on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We shall wait and see if we’ll get a more official announcement from SNK on this news.

While Samurai Shodown hasn’t got a new game in years, the franchise hasn’t really left the spotlight. Samurai Shodown V Special was re-released on the PlayStation 4 and Vita back in 2017. In addition, Nakoruru, one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters, was recently featured in the crossover fighting game SNK Heroines. However, fans of the series are likely ecstatic that the franchise is back once again.

Hopefully, we’ll see more information on this new incarnation of Samurai Shodown soon. SNK has already released a look at its gameplay, showing an over-the-top, cartoonish aesthetic.

Samurai Shodown will release in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Are you ready to start wielding your samurai swords? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Siliconera]