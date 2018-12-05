Epic Is too Busy With Fortnite to Develop Unreal Tournament Now

Unreal Tournament has officially come to a halt until further notice, so that Epic Games can continue to focus its energy and resources on Fortnite. Unreal Tournament remains available in the store, but isn’t being actively developed, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney told Variety.

While we’ve known for months that Epic Games has moved its attention to Fortnite, it seems there’s no end in sight for the demands this popular battle royale game comes with. As a result, whether or not the team will even pick up development of Unreal Tournament remains in question.

There’s always time to breathe life into Unreal Tournament and finish developing what would be the ninth title in this franchise, but it doesn’t seem like that will happen anytime soon. The last official update to the game was made back in summer 2017. About one and a half years later and nothing has changed.

Considering Fortnite‘s gargantuan player base it makes sense that Epic Games wants to keep their focus where the money is instead of investing in new avenues. While it’s important to branch out the team is already doing that within Fornite with weekly updates and the introduction of brand new game modes. It has been over a year since release and Fortnite is still standing strong. Perhaps future studio expansions could lead to Epic Games giving attention to other project but until then Fortnite will continue to eclipse everything in its path.

[Source: Variety]