The PlayStation Classic’s Source Code Seemingly Includes References to 36 Unused Games

The PlayStation Classic has officially released, but not without its share of controversy, most of which pertains to the lineup of games included. While classics like Final Fantasy VII and Resident Evil are featured, other notable titles are excluded in favor of more obscure or less popular ones. However, what appears to be the PS Classic’s source code reportedly leaked and features references to thirty-six games that weren’t included on the system. If this is indeed true, we could have very well seen a different PlayStation Classic than the one we got.

It must be pointed out that these appear to only be entries on the PS Classic’s home screen, not the games themselves. As such, it appears that these are all games that were potentially tested for the system, but for one reason or another didn’t make the cut. The list includes some signature PS1 titles, like Crash Bandicoot and Silent Hill, and even some fan-favorites, such as Vagrant Story. Other titles, more notably Parasite Eve, were featured on the Japanese version of the PS Classic, but not the western one.

Here is the full list of games reportedly discovered in the source code:

Chocobo’s Mysterious Dungeon

Colin McRae’s Rally

Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

Driver

Ehrgeiz

Fighting Force

Gran Turismo

Grand Theft Auto 2

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Kaegero

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile

Kula World

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Medal of Honor

MediEvil

Mega Man Legends

Mr. Driller G

Paca Paca Passion

PaRappa the Rapper

Parasite Eve

RayStorm

Ride Racer

Silent Hill

Spec Ops: Stealth Patrol

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter EX Plus Alpha

Suikoden

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider 2

Tomba!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Toy Story 2

Vagrant Story

Wild Arms 2

Xevious 3D/G+

As for why these games weren’t ultimately included, that remains a mystery. Some of these games, like PaRappa the Rapper and Crash Bandicoot, already have remasters on the PlayStation 4, while MediEvil will be getting one in 2019. Other games, like Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, likely would have been a licensing nightmare. Unless Sony comments on this discovery, which seems unlikely, we may never know for sure. What we do know, however, is that the titles on the system now are the only ones we’ll get, as the Classic does not connect to the internet.

