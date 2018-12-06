Crash Team Racing Remake is Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, Releasing June 2019

We now know what Beenox has been up to in time since they finished Skylanders: Superchargers. Two years ago, Activision launched the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy to critical and commercial acclaim back in 2017. Now Crash Team Racing is cruising onto current gen consoles with a remake finally confirmed. Titled Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, this remake of Crash Team Racing is more than a simple remaster. It takes the game that we knew and loved from the PlayStation 1 and remakes it completely for the modern generation. If you’re familiar with the N. Sane Trilogy and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, you have a pretty good idea of the kind of quality we can expect.

You can get a closer look at Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in the reveal trailer from The Game Awards 2018 above.

After first being teased by a gigantic pair of fuzzy orange dice being sent to a few outlets, including ourselves, The Game Awards brought us the reveal that we all knew was coming. What’s more, the hint of the release date using the numbers on the dice ended up being correct. You’ll be able to get your hands on Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on June 21, 2019.

The Game Awards 2018 have offered some great game reveals, including Far Cry: New Dawn, a new vehicle pack for Rocket League, and a console port for The Stanley Parable that includes all new content.