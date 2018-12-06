Dead by Daylight Introduces a Human Killer in Darkness Among Us

As part of the continuing The Game Awards festivities, Chapter 10 of the ongoing Dead by Daylight saga has been revealed, introducing a new map, a new killer, and a new survivor. The twist this time is that for the first time, the new killer is a human.

The new survivor is called Jeff Johansen, who is described as “an artist with a heart of gold,” but of course he also has a dark past. Now, by Mount Ormond in Canada, Jeff (and presumably other players) will be facing off against The Legion, the new killer, who is actually multiple people.

The Legion is actually a group of four people, who have all taken on this singular, murderous identity. Players who take on the role of The Legion will be able to play as one of these teenagers, who are agile and have a power called Feral Frenzy.

The Mount Ormond map is a deforested graveyard surrounded by mountains, and Behavior Studios hints that the map may contain some sort of bottomless hole, which may or may not be some kind of lethal hazard, or something even spookier.

Per a press release from Behavior, the Darkness Among Us chapter will include the following:

1 New Killer + Perks and Power — The Legion

1 New Survivor + Perks—Jeff Johansen

1 New Map—Mount Ormond Resort

1 Exclusive Item—Jeff’s In the Shadow of Death shirt

Dedicated servers are also coming soon to Dead by Daylight. The plan is to migrate the game from its current peer-to-peer structure by the end of summer 2019.