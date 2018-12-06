Capcom Officially Updates Devil May Cry 5’s Theme Song

Capcom has officially announced it has updated the theme song for Devil May Cry 5 after the controversy surrounding vocalist Eddie Hermida. The track, “Subhuman,” was originally recorded by the band Suicide Silence. However, allegations of sexual misconduct towards Hermida, the band’s lead singer, led to Capcom pulling the song and its music video. Claiming to have been “unaware” of the allegations, Capcom said at the time that it was “evaluating its options.” The song will now be sung by Michael Barr, though the rest of Suicide Silence’s contributions will remain intact.

Capcom has yet to release the updated song, though it noted it will begin to use it in various promotional materials. It will also be featured in the game once it releases, and the in-game credits will be updated as a result. There will be some sort of Devil May Cry live performance at The Game Awards 2018, so perhaps Capcom is saving the reveal for then?

Whatever happens, it’s likely we’ll hear the song in some capacity soon as marketing ramps up ahead of Devil May Cry 5’s official release in 2019. When the song finally does make the rounds, it shouldn’t sound too far off from the original, as the vocals were the only thing changed. However, the vocalist does have a big impact on the feel of the song, so we shall see what differences a new singer makes.

Devil May Cry 5 will be released on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can preorder both the Deluxe and Collector’s editions, which provide you with bonuses in and out of the game.

[Source: Capcom]