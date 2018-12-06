Journey to the Savage Planet is Typhoon’s Debut Game

The Game Awards 2018 is live, and the first PlayStation 4 title on deck for the show is Journey to the Savage Planet. This title comes from publisher 505 Games, and is the debut effort from developer Typhoon Studios.

The game is led by Alex Hutchison, who served as director for Far Cry 4 and Assassin’s Creed III among other titles. Journey to the Savage Planet is an action/adventure game, in which an employee of bumbling interstellar exploration company Kindred Aerospace is dropped on a mysterious planet, with no tools or equipment to help them survive.

You can check out the announcement trailer above, which shows off the setting and tone, which seems to be a little on the comical side. The game’s description on the official YouTube channel describes the world as bright and colorful, and populated by “weird and wonderful” alien wildlife. Players will be exploring the mysterious world, and investigating the local vegetation and creatures to determine whether or not the planet is fit for human life.

A website for the game itself has already been launched, and you can check out the second video above for the Pioneer Program. This looks like some cheeky in-universe content, which will probably be worth paying attention to as Typhoon Studios continues to build the world Journey to the Savage Planet exists in. In this video, we’re introduced to Martin Tweed, the adorably clueless Kindred Airspace CEO.

Journey to the Savage Planet is currently aiming for a 2019 release, for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC.