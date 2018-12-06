Mortal Kombat 11 is Here, and it Already has a Release Date

After tons of online scuttlebutt from all over the place, Ed Boon took the stage at The Game Awards and finally revealed Mortal Kombat 11. Not only that, but an accompanying trailer went ahead and gave us a release date, too.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently set to launch on April 23, 2018, which is probably much sooner than anyone expected. A full community reveal is also scheduled for January 17. Check out the reveal trailer, which features Scorpion, Raiden, and new track “Immortal” by 21 Savage:

The last we heard of the series was 2016’s Mortal Kombat XL, which was a DLC-laden re-release of Mortal Kombat X. This was followed up by Injustice 2 from NetherRealm Studios, the sequel to the studios’ second attempt at bringing the DC Comics universe to the Mortal Kombat fighting game style.

Ed Boon also presented the award for best racing game at The Game Awards, which ended up coming off as a gag at that award’s expense. Oh well!