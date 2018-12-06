Far Cry: New Dawn Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal at The Game Awards

It wouldn’t be a Ubisoft game without a giant leak, would it? Ahead of what was to be a reveal at The Game Awards 2018, a ResetEra user posted what is apparently the box art for the newest Far Cry game, entitled Far Cry: New Dawn. Just like the cryptic teaser posted, this now raises even more questions.

Take a look at the supposed box art here:

The original teaser seemed like it was teasing a post-apocalyptic Far Cry game, and this art certainly seems to convey that. The question is now what exactly Far Cry: New Dawn is? Considering Far Cry 5 launched earlier in 2018, this is more likely to be a spin-off in a similar vein to Far Cry Primal. In addition, will New Dawn have any direct ties to Far Cry 5? The background of this cover art appears very Far Cry 5-esque. If it does indeed connect to it, does that mean Far Cry 5 has a canonical ending?

Then there’s the question of the two ladies who are front-and-center. Far Cry games tend to show off their antagonists, as opposed to their protagonists, on the cover. Could they be the two baddies of Far Cry: New Dawn? They certainly look to have a sinister look to them, that’s for sure. Then again, the Far Cry spinoffs (Primal, Blood Dragon) are a different story. It’s possible that these two could actually be the heroes of this game.

As this has leaked on the day of The Game Awards, we won’t have to wait long to see what exactly this game is. Now, if only someone could get Ubisoft games to stop leaking.

[Source: ResetEra]