PUBG Trophy List Claims You Can Definitively Beat the Game

After existing exclusively in the rumor mill for a long time, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is finally coming to the PlayStation 4 this week on December 7, 2018. The game’s trophy list has been revealed with a total of thirty-eight trophies, including one platinum, eight gold, eight silver, and twenty-four bronze.

The game’s illustrious platinum trophy is called “I Beat PUBG.” While this battle royale game doesn’t have a traditional campaign, this trophy offers players a way to reach a definitive end, potentially enticing players who are put off by games that can’t be beaten.

Nothing is missable here, but there are plenty of tall orders and notable time sinks with tasks such as “kill 1,000 players.” Most trophies are attached to kill method and frequency, but there are a few creative ones sprinkled throughout, such as “wear the outfit of a dead player.”

Below is the trophy list in its entirety.

I Beat PUBG: Acquire all trophies. Platinum Trophy

Last Survivor: Win a game 10 times. Gold Trophy

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner!: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Solo. Gold Trophy

Dynamic Duo: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Duos. Gold Trophy

Fantastic Four: Obtain a Chicken Dinner in Squads. Gold Trophy

Top 10: Reach the top 10 10 times. Silver Trophy

Pacifist: Reach the top 10 without killing anyone. Silver Trophy

CQB Master: Kill 200 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Silver Trophy

CQB Expert: Kill 50 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy

CQB Novice: Kill 10 players with a shotgun, a submachine gun, and/or a pistol. Bronze Trophy

Marksman Master: Kill 100 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Silver Trophy

Marksman Expert: Kill 30 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy

Marksman Novice: Kill 10 players with an assault rifle and/or a sniper rifle from over 100 meters away. Bronze Trophy

Nade King Master: Kill 50 players with grenades. Silver Trophy

Nade King Expert: Kill 30 players with grenades. Bronze Trophy

Nade King Novice: Kill 10 players with grenades. Bronze Trophy

Master Assassin: Kill 1000 players by any means. Gold Trophy

Collateral Damage: Kill 100 players by any means. Silver Trophy

Devil Inside Me: Kill 10 players by any means. Bronze Trophy

Blood on My Hands: Kill a player by any means. Bronze Trophy

The First Rule Is…: Kill 20 players with bare hands. Bronze Trophy

Killing Spree: Kill at least 4 players in a single match. Silver Trophy

Trigonometry Novice: Headshot and kill 10 enemy players with a sniper rifle. Bronze Trophy

Okay, Now I’m Ready: Equip a Lv.3 Helmet, Military Vest, and Backpack in 10 matches. Bronze Trophy

First Blood: Get the first kill of a match. Silver Trophy

Shoot the Knee: Kill 10 players with the crossbow. Bronze Trophy

First Come, First Served: Loot 50 items from the carepackage. Bronze Trophy

Agent 48: Kill 50 players with suppressed weapons. Bronze Trophy

Now You See Me, Now You Don’t: Equip a ghillie suit for the first time. Bronze Trophy

Airborne: Jump out from an airplane 101 times. Bronze Trophy

Fury Road: Kill 10 players with a gun while in a vehicle. Bronze Trophy

Guardian Angel: Revive a knocked-downed teammate. Bronze Trophy

Ghost: Equip a suppressed weapon in every weapon slot. Bronze Trophy

Don’t Pan Me Bro!: Kill another player with the frying pan. Bronze Trophy

Fast and Furious: Kill 10 players by hitting them with a vehicle. Bronze Trophy

You Complete Me: Wear the outfit of a dead player. Bronze Trophy

Cruising with the Enemy: Get into a vehicle with an enemy player. Bronze Trophy

Health Junkie: Charge your boost gauge to the max with energy drink and painkiller overdose. Bronze Trophy

