The McLaren 570S is Now Available in Rocket League

During The Game Awards, Psyonix has announced a new car pack for its hit car/soccer game Rocket League featuring the “ultimate modern sports car,” the McLaren 570S. Not only is this the newest car pack, but it’s also the first “by the way it’s available now” announcement of the night.

The McLaren 570S Car Pack DLC is available now for Rocket League across all platforms, and can be purchased for $1.99. Not only do you get the McLaren 570S Coupé, but you also get two new Player Banners based on the car.

You can check out the trailer above for a good look at the new content. As a note, Psyonix notes that the McLaren 570S cannot be used with any other Wheels, Toppers, or Antennas beyond what comes with the new DLC pack. Presumably this is due to the licensing agreement for the car. Psyonix has launched an official landing page for this vehicle on its official website, which fans can check out for additional information and context.