The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Coming to Consoles in 2019

PC sensation The Stanley Parable is coming to consoles in 2019. Announced at The Game Awards 2018, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will feature all-new content in addition to everything featured in the original game. New branching paths, revamped visuals, and a new batch of endings will be featured in this new version. It comes from Galactic Cafe and Crows Crows Crows.

The port was announced in a cheeky video poking fun at the original game being overshadowed by the likes of The Last of Us and Papers, Please. Now, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe wants 2019 to be its year. Unless it’s overshadowed by The Last of Us: Part II, of course.

Check out the announcement trailer right here:

The Stanley Parable is a first-person, narrative-based adventure that touches on concepts of free will, while always maintaining a comedic edge. Featuring a narrator that seemingly controls your actions, you must decide if you want to follow your predetermined path or stray from it. Of course, no matter what you pick, you must face the consequences of your actions. It launches in 2019 for consoles and PC.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe releases in 2019 for consoles. Those who already own the original game on PC can update to Ultra Deluxe for free.