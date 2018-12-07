PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Try Anthem Early With a January 25th VIP Demo

December 7, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

Anthem vip demo

Anthem will have an open demo that will go live on February 1, 2019 and conclude on February 3rd. Yet, BioWare fans will get another opportunity to jump into Anthem ahead of its official launch. By preordering, players will gain access to a VIP demo, which BioWare has penciled in for January 25th-27th. Subscribers to EA Access and Origin Access services are also able to play during the January timeframe without having to preorder.

Lead Producer on Anthem, Mike Gamble, revealed the news on his Twitter account.

A post on Anthem’s official webpage offered additional details, specifically those that involved dates and other access options. The post also explained that VIP demo players will gain access to “an exclusive in-game item.” Apparently, this item will indicate to others that certain players participated in the VIP demo. At present, BioWare has not disclosed the nature of the item, nor has it announced whether the item will ever be available to other players as DLC.

BioWare’s most recent showing of Anthem took place at The Game Awards 2018. During the ceremony, the studio released a brand-new trailer, debuting a character who is presumably the villain of Anthem’s still mysterious story. Electronic Arts has previously stated that new information about Anthem will pour in after the holiday season. With that window of time closing, more concrete details are sure to surface soon.

Anthem’s launch is slated for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on February 22, 2019.

[Source: Mike Gamble on Twitter, Electronic Arts]

