COD: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition Removes Content and Its Lowers Price

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been out on all platforms for almost two months. Now, Activision Blizzard is releasing a PC exclusive version of the game called Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition featuring only multiplayer and battle royale mode for an introductory price of $29.99 on Battle.net. This price will increase by $10.00 after January 6, 2019. Note that this version of the game will not include Zombies mode at all.

While the Battle Edition is currently a PC exclusive, it adds to the on-going debate regarding price and amount of content. Especially in a game like Call of Duty, where each mode offers something distinctly different, the idea of piecemealing a game becomes something worth exploring.

This may work okay online, but having multiple version of the same game in a retail store may only serve to confuse the consumer and ultimately misrepresent the product. We’ll see if PC fans find this move to be a form of addition by subtraction and if PlayStation 4 fans will get this option down the road.

Would you like the option to buy just a portion of these large multiplayer games if it’s at a reduced price or should you get every bit of content available at once? Do you want Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition to come to consoles? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Activision]