Fend Off Highwaymen in Far Cry New Dawn’s Lush World



17 years after the events of Far Cry 5 comes Far Cry: New Dawn in all its post-apocalyptic glory. But with the game’s release just around the corner, there are a lot of questions up in the air. The team provides some insights in this gameplay and character deep dive video.

Far Cry: New Dawn’s Apocalypse is no wasteland. Instead, it takes place after the nuclear winter, a series of sandstorms, and a period of heavy rain resulting in what’s known as the super bloom. Players will find a lush world full of flowers and imaginative wildlife.

Far Cry: New Dawn is a sequel to Far Cry 5, but it’s also a standalone title. That means there’s a new player character coming to Hope County for the first time. Expect to see some, but not all, of the characters you met in Far Cry 5. Some died, while others simply left. Far Cry: New Dawn Creative Director Jean-Sebastien said these decisions were a combination of the writing team’s opinions and consideration for “who the players appeciat[ed].”

Beloved video game pup, Boomer, is dead. Instead, you’ll have a new pet dog. He’s an Akita dog named Timber. This time around, he’ll be able to ride with you on vehicles.

You’ll have a home base called prosperity that you’ll need to rebuild. Here, you can upgrade your weapons and vehicles. Be ready to defend yourself against the twins, Micki and Lou, who lead the gang of highwaymen eager to take what they need to survive.

Far Cry: New Dawn will be released on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

