Here Are All of the Winners from The Game Awards 2018

December 7, 2018Written by Chandler Wood

The Game awards 2018 winners

The Game Awards 2018 have come and gone, and while there were a ton of new reveals at the show, there were also awards that celebrated the past year of games. We’ll have our own set of Game of the Year awards later this month, but here are all of the games that were nominated and won for each category at The Game Awards 2018.

The nomination in bold is the winner for that category.

Game of the Year

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Best Action Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Dead Cells
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Mega Man 11

 Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best Role Playing Game

  • Dragon Quest XI
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Ni no Kuni II
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Best Game Direction

  • A Way Out
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Best Narrative

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Overwatch
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Art Direction

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • God of War
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score/Music

  • Celeste
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Octopath Traveler
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Best Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption II

Best Independent Game

  • Celeste
  • Dead Cells
  • Into the Breach
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • The Messenger

Best Performance

  • Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human
  • Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War
  • Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption II
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

  • 11-11 Memories Retold
  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Life is Strange 2
  • The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Mobile Game

  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Fortnite
  • PUBG
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

  • ASTRO-BOT Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Firewall Zero Hour
  • Moss
  • Tetris Effect

Best Fighting Game

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Soul Caliber VI
  • Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • Nintendo Labo
  • Overcooked 2
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

  • Battletech
  • Frostpunk
  • Into the Breach
  • The Banner Saga 3
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • FIFA 19
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • NBA 2K19
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Fortnite
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Sea of Thieves

Best Student Game

  • Combat 2018
  • Dash Quasar
  • JERA
  • LIFF
  • RE: Charge

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Donut County
  • Florence
  • Moss
  • The Messenger
  • Yoku’s Island Express

Best esports Game

  • CS:GO
  • DOTA 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch

Best esports Player

  • Dominique “SonicFox” McLean
  • Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi
  • Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
  • Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang

Best esports Team

  • Astralis
  • Cloud9
  • Fnatic
  • London Spitfire
  • OG

 Best esports Coach

  • Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu
  • Christian “ppasarel” Banaseanu
  • Danny “zonic” Sorensen
  • Dylan Falco
  • Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi
  • Janko “YNk” Paunovic

Best esports Event

  • ELAGUE Major: Boston 2018
  • EVO 2018
  • League of Legends World Championship
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • The International 2018

Best esports Host

  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • Anders Blume
  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
  • Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Best esports Moment

  • C9 comeback win in triple OT vs FAZE
  • G2 beating RNG
  • KT vs IG Base Race
  • OG’s massive upset of LGD
  • SonicFox side switch against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dr. Lupo
  • Myth
  • Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Willyrex

Did the winners match what you predicted? Are there any categories that you would have chosen differently? How about the reveals that came out during the show? Were you surprised by Persona 5’s Joker getting announced for Super Smash Bros.? What about the epic Dragon Age tease about the Dread Wolf? Let us know your thoughts on this year’s Game Awards below, and don’t miss all of the new reveals that got shown.

