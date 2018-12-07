Here Are All of the Winners from The Game Awards 2018

The Game Awards 2018 have come and gone, and while there were a ton of new reveals at the show, there were also awards that celebrated the past year of games. We’ll have our own set of Game of the Year awards later this month, but here are all of the games that were nominated and won for each category at The Game Awards 2018.

The nomination in bold is the winner for that category.

Game of the Year

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter: World

Red Dead Redemption II

Best Action Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Dead Cells

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Mega Man 11

Best Action/Adventure Game

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Best Role Playing Game

Dragon Quest XI

Monster Hunter: World

Ni no Kuni II

Octopath Traveler

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Best Game Direction

A Way Out

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Best Narrative

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Overwatch

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Art Direction

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

God of War

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Best Score/Music

Celeste

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Octopath Traveler

Red Dead Redemption II

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Forza Horizon 4

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption II

Best Independent Game

Celeste

Dead Cells

Into the Breach

Return of the Obra Dinn

The Messenger

Best Performance

Bryan Dechart as Connor in Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption II

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Mobile Game

Donut County

Florence

Fortnite

PUBG

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Best VR/AR Game

ASTRO-BOT Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Firewall Zero Hour

Moss

Tetris Effect

Best Fighting Game

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Soul Caliber VI

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition

Best Family Game

Mario Tennis Aces

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Super Mario Party

Best Strategy Game

Battletech

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

The Banner Saga 3

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Best Sports/Racing Game

FIFA 19

Forza Horizon 4

Mario Tennis Aces

NBA 2K19

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Fortnite

Monster Hunter: World

Sea of Thieves

Best Student Game

Combat 2018

Dash Quasar

JERA

LIFF

RE: Charge

Best Debut Indie Game

Donut County

Florence

Moss

The Messenger

Yoku’s Island Express

Best esports Game

CS:GO

DOTA 2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Best esports Player

Dominique “SonicFox” McLean

Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi

Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Sung-hygeon “JJoNak” Bang

Best esports Team

Astralis

Cloud9

Fnatic

London Spitfire

OG

Best esports Coach

Bok “Reapered” Han-gyu

Christian “ppasarel” Banaseanu

Danny “zonic” Sorensen

Dylan Falco

Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi

Janko “YNk” Paunovic

Best esports Event

ELAGUE Major: Boston 2018

EVO 2018

League of Legends World Championship

Overwatch League Grand Finals

The International 2018

Best esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Anders Blume

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Paul “RedEye” Chaloner

Best esports Moment

C9 comeback win in triple OT vs FAZE

G2 beating RNG

KT vs IG Base Race

OG’s massive upset of LGD

SonicFox side switch against Go1 in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Content Creator of the Year

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex

Did the winners match what you predicted? Are there any categories that you would have chosen differently? How about the reveals that came out during the show? Were you surprised by Persona 5’s Joker getting announced for Super Smash Bros.? What about the epic Dragon Age tease about the Dread Wolf? Let us know your thoughts on this year’s Game Awards below, and don’t miss all of the new reveals that got shown.