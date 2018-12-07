Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds is a Lighthearted Space Romp with a Retro Look

Obsidian revealed it’s newest game, The Outer Worlds, at The Game Awards 2018 and offered a trailer showing what looks to be a Fallout-esque adventure in outer space. Now, Obsidian and publisher Private Division have offered more details on its upcoming space romp. In addition, we have a release window! Look for it sometime in the next year, as it’s confirmed to release in “calendar 2019.”

In case you missed it, check out the announcement trailer for The Outer Worlds here:

As expected from the trailer, The Outer Worlds is a first-person, single-player RPG. In it, you are a part of a colonist ship heading to the far reaches of outer space. Unfortunately, you discover a conspiracy bigger than you could have ever imagined, and you’re in the middle of it. The trailer shows off a retro aesthetic similar to Fallout, which, considering the pedigree, isn’t surprising. In case you weren’t aware, The Outer Worlds comes from the original creators of Fallout, Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky..

There also appears to be a Borderlands-esque commentary on consumerism at play here, which plays into The Outer Worlds’ choice-based system. Throughout The Outer Worlds, you’ll encounter “various factions,” each with their own goals. You’ll be able to determine what role you play in everything, and your actions will have a direct impact on the story. However, The Outer Worlds appears to always have a sense of humor about it, never taking itself too seriously. It does seem to lean towards some dark humor, however.

The Outer Worlds is the latest game from Obsidian, famous for its single-player RPGs like Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and South Park: The Stick of Truth. It is being published by Private Division, a newly-established division of Take-Two Interactive. That means despite Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Obsidian, The Outer Worlds will be releasing on the PlayStation 4.

The Outer Worlds is releasing in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.