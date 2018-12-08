Black Ops 4’s ‘Operation Absolute Zero’ Is the Game’s Biggest Content Update Yet, Adds New Specialist

Activision and Treyarch have announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s biggest content update yet, Operation Absolute Zero, will launch on December 11, 2018.

Operation Absolute Zero will add new content across all modes. A brand new specialist, Zero, will be available in multiplayer and Blackout. Players can unlock the character by completing Tier 1 in the Black Market, and use her powerful hacking tools to their advantage.

New Blackout location, Hijacked, will also be making its debut on the aforementioned date. Inspired by the classic Black Ops II multiplayer map, Hijacked will allow players to loot the luxury yacht, and take a new ARAV armored vehicle for a spin when they’re back on land. The vehicle is equipped with a turret-mounted machine gun.

Next up is Zombies. Treyarch is adding a new feature called Daily Callings, which are gameplay challenges that will reward players bonus XP and Nebulium Plasma. Check out Zombie Barracks every day for a new challenge to unlock rewards and level up faster.

Operation Absolute Zero also comes with a revamped Black Market. A new powerful Assault Rifle and a fast-firing SMG will be added to the pool, which players can earn through the Contraband stream.

Last but not least, Blackout will be celebrating the holidays with themed season items, including snowballs that you can hurl at your opponents. Blackout is also set to receive Custom Games, Weapon Camos, Stash interface updates on consoles, holiday map decorations, gameplay improvements, and more.

The free content season arrives first on the PlayStation 4, followed by other platforms at a later date.

[Source: Treyarch]