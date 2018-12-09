Check Out the Highlights From Kinda Funny Games Showcase Right Here

The inaugural Kinda Funny Games Showcase was held yesterday, December 9, 2018 to the fill the void left by the absence of PlayStation Experience. While we’ve already shared some major announcements from the event (Judgement, Danganronopa Trilogy, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3), quite a few interesting indie games were also showcased, most of which received release dates and windows.

If you didn’t watch the livestream and/or prefer to check out relevant highlights, then look no further! We’ve compiled all PlayStation-related news for you below:

Let us know which game(s) you’re looking forward to!