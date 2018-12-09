Check Out the Highlights From Kinda Funny Games Showcase Right Here
The inaugural Kinda Funny Games Showcase was held yesterday, December 9, 2018 to the fill the void left by the absence of PlayStation Experience. While we’ve already shared some major announcements from the event (Judgement, Danganronopa Trilogy, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3), quite a few interesting indie games were also showcased, most of which received release dates and windows.
If you didn’t watch the livestream and/or prefer to check out relevant highlights, then look no further! We’ve compiled all PlayStation-related news for you below:
- Thrilling murder mystery, Jenny LeClue: Detectivu, will release on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in Q1 2019. The game was first announced in 2015.
- Action-packed dungeon brawler, Fight Knight, will launch for the PS4, Switch, and PC in Spring 2019. Punch, dodge, and push your way to victory while solving puzzles!
- PSVR-exclusive, Mini-Mech Mayhem, will now release in Q1 2019. The game was originally set for release this year.
- Intense survival action-adventure, The Wild Eight, will release on the PS4 and Xbox One in August 2019. Explore Alaska solo or with your friends via online co-op to find out the truth behind a mysterious plane crash.
- Announced in 2017, AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected will release on the PS4 on February 5, 2019.
- Celeste is getting a physical edition for the PS4 via Limited Run Games on January 1, 2019.
- Former Team Ico developers’ intriguing project, Vane, will launch for the PS4 on January 15, 2019. The game will be available via the PS Store, and is priced at $24.99.
- Super Meat Boy Forever will release on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in April 2019. Check out our hands-on preview for more on the game.
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG will release for the PS4, Switch, and PC on January 17, 2019. It’ll also release for the PS Vita sometime next year. Our hands-on preview offers details about the game.
- Multiplayer shooter, At Sundown, now has a release date of January 22, 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It was originally scheduled for release in spring this year.
- A moving simulator, aptly titled Moving Out, is coming to consoles and PC in Q2 2019. Developer SMG Studio didn’t name any specific platforms.
- NIS America is bringing dungeon-diving action-RPG, Lapis x Labyrinth, to the West in 2019. The game will feature Japanese audio and English subtitles. You can preorder the limited physical edition now.
Let us know which game(s) you’re looking forward to!