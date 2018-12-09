Project Judge Coming to the West in Summer 2019, Officially Titled Judgement

Following a tease in form of a Twitter exchange, Sega announced during the Kinda Funny Showcase earlier today that Project Judge will be releasing for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe in summer 2019. The game, which is called Judge Eyes: Shinigami no Yuigon in Japan, is officially titled Judgement in the West.

For the first time in over 12 years, a game set in the Yakuza series will feature English dubbing. Greg Chun will voice protagonist Takayuki Yagami and Joe Zieja will voice as Issei Hoshino. The English cast also includes Crispin Freeman, Matthew Mercer, Cherami Leigh, Yuri Lowenthal, James Hong, Ed O’Ross, Amy Walker, Matt Yang King, Fred Tatasciore, and Brian McNamara. SungWon Cho, Cristina Vee, Max Mittelman, and more will be making guest appearances.

Sega said in a press release that it made extra effort to ensure that the English dub reflects the original Japanese script as faithfully as possible. Features include dual audio and dual subtitles. Players will be able to switch between Japanese and English at any point during the game. If you choose to play in Japanese with English subtitles on, you’ll get the “traditional Yakuza experience,” and if you choose to play in English while also having English subtitles on, the script and the subtitles will match.

Judgement‘s localization is being done in-house by Sega of America’s Yakuza localization team.

Check out a new trailer below.

We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced.

[Source: Gematsu]