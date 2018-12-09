Episode 3 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Will Release in January 2019

Skybound Games announced during the Kinda Funny Games Showcase that the third episode of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Broken Toys, will release on January 15, 2019.

Continuing the Telltale series, Skybound previously said that it “fully expected” to release Broken Toys by the end of 2018, and would be “disappointed” if it couldn’t make that happen. While the developer wasn’t able to hit the expected release window, a mid January launch isn’t much of a delay.

Check out a teaser trailer below.

“After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be Clementine’s chance for a home,” Skybound wrote in a press release. “But protecting it will mean sacrifice.”

Players’ choices will determine how Clementine’s story ends in The Final Season. The fourth and last episode doesn’t have a release window but we’ll find out in due course.

“We’ve lost almost a month of production already and there is simply no way in the schedule that we could realistically make up any time, and rushing the final episode would not be a good way to honor the series,” Skybound told fans back in October 2018, referring to Telltale Games’ closure, which resulted in almost all of the studio’s employees being laid off and The Final Season‘s production being put on hold.

However, Skybound has assured fans that “many” of The Walking Dead‘s original team members are working with them to wind up the series. Work on the final two episodes was already underway by November.