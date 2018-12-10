Here’s When You Can Expect to See Away: Journey to the Unexpected

Away: Journey to the Unexpected finally has a release date. This morning, a new trailer revealed that we’ll get our hands on Away when it launches first on the PS4 on February 5, 2019. You can check out the announcement video above for some brand new footage.

In March 2018, it was revealed that Away would be coming to the PS4, but things have been pretty quiet since then. The game has been primarily developed by indie star Aurélien Regard (The Last Penelope), and will be published by Playdius. Away is coming first to PS4 on February 5th, but will also be launching on Nintendo Switch on February 7th, Xbox One on February 8th, and on PC some time in February.

This is one of the most visually-charming games people might see. In this first-person adventure game, players will assume the role of a young hero who, his creator willingly admits, sucks at fighting. He’s not a hero, but he’s really great at making friends, and friends don’t let friends get beaten to a pulp.

It will be up to you to recruit powerful allies to fight on your behalf, and each new friend you recruit has his or her (or its) own unique powers and talents. When using a party member to fight, you’ll assume first-person control and direct them yourself in real time. This makes combat feel consistently novel and dynamic. I had the opportunity to play Away last year at PAX East and, while I only had two recruitable party members to experiment with, they both controlled uniquely and offered interesting advantages and disadvantages.

If you love adorable Dragon-Quest-inspired monsters, exploring dungeons, and making friends, Away: Journey to the Unexpected needs to be on your radar. We’ll keep you updated with more footage and information as launch week approaches.