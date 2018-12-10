Get a Better Look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Absolute Zero

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Absolute Zero launches December 11, 2018 on the PlayStation 4, and Treyarch has unleashed a trailer highlighting some of the new additions and features you can expect to see with this DLC. Check it out above.

Operation Absolute Zero will give players a brand new Specialist to play with in multiplayer and Blackout modes, and the Blackout map is being updated with a brand new location: Hijacked. Hijacked is based on the classic mutliplayer map of the same name and features a very familiar yacht. This will be the most popular landing destination, by far, for at least a few weeks. If you’re a skilled player ready to spill some blood, this will be your new favorite hunting ground. If you’re still new to Blackout, we might suggest finding a quieter place to land.

The new Specialist is named Zero, and she’ll cater to the tech-heads who love to play support roles in multiplayer. Zero is a talented hacker who comes equipped with an arsenal of toys that can distract enemies or disable their equipment. Zero is the perfect compliment for tankier, more aggressive Specialists who like to move in to densely-populated enemy territory and wreak havoc.

If you’re here for the zombies, don’t worry, Operation Absolute Zero is bringing some welcome new additions for you as well. You won’t have any new gameplay content, unfortunately, but you do have the new “Daily Callings” system. Daily Callings will give dedicated players fresh gameplay challenges to complete, unlocking bonus XP and Nebulium Plasma rewards. You’ll find these challenges in the Zombie Barracks. In our review we pointed out that the Zombies campaign feels a little too esoteric for its own good, so hopefully new story content drops sooner than later.

The December 11th update contains way more content, fixes, additions, and tweaks than we can comprehensively summarize here, so head over to Treyarch’s official blog post to learn more.