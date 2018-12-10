UK Sales Charts: Just Cause 4 Struggles as FIFA Falls

Another week means another batch of sales numbers from the United Kingdom. With the holiday shopping season beginning to wind down, we are seeing fewer major games releasing. With that, most of the games in the top ten for the week ending December 8, 2018 are holdovers from the previous week, though there are some new entries to shake things up.

The biggest release from last week for PS4 owners was Just Cause 4 from Avalanche Studios. Unfortunately, it’s off to a slow start, as physical sales are down 61.5 percent when compared to Just Cause 3. As of right now, it’s looking to be the slowest-selling entry in the series, although the addition of digital sales could push it over the original Just Cause. With mixed reviews, it remains to be seen how Just Cause 4 performed in other parts of the world. It should be noted that Just Cause 4 had almost an even split across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with 55% of sales coming from the PS4.

Last week’s number one title, FIFA 19, fell to number three. It was all thanks to the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which set sales records for both the franchise and the Nintendo Switch overall. Red Dead Redemption 2, on the other hand, kept its second place spot. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Just Cause 4 were the only new entries on the chart.

Sadly, the bad news continues for Darksiders III. After a disappointing debut at number 32, the hack-and-slash title completely fell off the charts in its second week on store shelves. Other notable entries include the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle, which remains in tenth place. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering the package really is just a special bundle for the free-to-play Fortnite. (It is even a bundle you can also buy in-game, at that.)

Here are the ten best-selling physical games in the UK for the week ending December 8, 2018:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Battlefield V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Just Cause 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Spyro Reignited Trilogy Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]