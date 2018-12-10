Lapis x Labyrinth Limited Edition Celebrates This Cute Action RPG

Announced at the Kinda Funny Games Showcase, Lapis x Labyrinth is coming to the West in Spring 2019. Japanese audio with English subtitles will be available and there’s a physical limited edition available for preorder here via NIS America. This dungeon crawler allows you to build a team characters from eight unique classes. You’ll spend your time in this adorable action RPG facing off against over a hundred monsters and several bosses.

Below is what’s included in the physical limited edition of Lapis x Labyrinth for the PlayStation 4 for $49.99.

Lapis x Labyrinth

My Labyrinth Photo Album (artbook)

Dango Beats (soundtrack)

Collector’s Box

In Lapis x Labyrinth, your village is financially destitute. To save the day, you’re going to need money and a lot of it. You venture into the Golden Forest, with your team, in pursuit of the money you need to save your community. Once you’ve “racked up enough destruction,” you’ll unleash Fever Mode. This will cause cash to flood the screen. This frenzy helps create the overwhelmingly vibrant art style that helps characterize Lapis x Labyrinth.

Here are the game’s key features.

The Power of Dango – Select between 8 unique character classes to build your party, from the mighty Destroyer to the swift Hunter! Stack up to 4 characters and swap between them to unleash different attacks, or make a united assault against your enemies!

– Select between 8 unique character classes to build your party, from the mighty Destroyer to the swift Hunter! Stack up to 4 characters and swap between them to unleash different attacks, or make a united assault against your enemies! FEVER TIME – Rack up the points and stack up the riches by unleashing Fever Mode! Defeat enough enemies to activate a special mode that rains pain upon your foes and showers you with tons of loot! This contributes to your score at the end of each level, which results in even MORE rewards! Huzzah!

– Rack up the points and stack up the riches by unleashing Fever Mode! Defeat enough enemies to activate a special mode that rains pain upon your foes and showers you with tons of loot! This contributes to your score at the end of each level, which results in even MORE rewards! Huzzah! What’s Reward Without Risk? – Powerful fiends and hordes of ferocious creatures stand between you and the treasure. With over 100 different monsters lurking within the labyrinth, you’ll have your work cut out for you!

[Source: NIS America]