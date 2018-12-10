Monster Hunter: World’s Appreciation Fest Is a Joyous Thank You to Fans

Having originally released back on January 26, 2018, Monster Hunter: World is approaching its one year anniversary. In celebration of the game’s success and as a thank you to the fans, the development team is rolling out Appreciation Fest. This in-game event will include a decorated Gathering Hub, which is standard for seasonal events, and special equipment that can be obtained from all-new quests.

Watch the announcement video below, which took place during today’s special developer update, and see just how festive things will get in Monster Hunter: World.

The thanks will continue with Special Anniversary Quests that are on their way to Monster Hunter: World. Further details have yet to be shared, but more information will arrive in the coming weeks.

Of course, that wasn’t the only announcement to come out of this developer update livestream. Players can look forward to a new collaboration featuring Geralt from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in Monster Hunter: World and much more.

With over ten million units sold worldwide, Monster Hunter: World is a record-breaking hit for Capcom. As the game turns one, it’s clear that the community is thriving and support for this title will be on-going.

Have you joined the hunt yet? Are there any sorts of outfits or monsters you would like to see during this special event? Let us know in the comments below if you’ll be popping back into the game to enjoy Appreciation Fest.

