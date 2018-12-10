Try Monster Hunter: World for Free With Its Limited Trial

Capcom recently promised a Monster Hunter: World update, and the company has delivered in spades. During a “Special Developer Update” video, which was fifteen minutes long, plenty of exciting Monster Hunter-related news bubbled to the top. Of particular interest to some may be that Capcom will launch a free trial version of Monster Hunter: World. The trial will be available to everyone and is scheduled to go live on December 11, 2018 at 4 pm PT. The trial will close on December 17th at 3:59 pm PT.

A whole host of content will be available to players who participate in the trial period. This content includes “quests, equipment crafting and upgrading, online multiplayer up to Hunter Rank 4, and 3-star quests.” Players will also have the option to play online with fans who already own the title. Additionally, should participants choose to purchase Monster Hunter: World once the trial ends, save data will be transferable to the full version of the game.

Check out the complete update video below. Information about the trial version appears at around the twenty-one minute mark.

Another incredible bit of news to come out of the developer update is that The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia is joining the fun in 2019. In collaboration with CD Projekt RED, Capcom will allow Geralt to explore Monster Hunter: World, where he’ll meet Research Commission members and embark on “unique quests.”

In other Capcom news, a free trial version of Street Fighter V will also launch on December 11th. Street Fighter V’s trial ends on December 18th, and, like Monster Hunter: World, is set to offer first-time players plenty of content to experience.