The Witcher’s Geralt Will Be Hunting in Monster Hunter: World in Early 2019

As promised, Monster Hunter: World had a special developer update for us, and it was jam-packed with announcements. Among the things announced during this livestream was yet another cross-over collaboration. Geralt from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be making an appearance in Monster Hunter: World sometime in early 2019.

Feast your eyes on Geralt in this collaboration trailer below.

Monster Hunter: World Producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto, took the stage to share the details. Thrust into a new world, Geralt will meet the members of the Research Commission. During this collaboration event, players will get to experience “unique quests that inject the immersive RPG experience of The Witcher 3 into the gameplay of Monster Hunter: World.” It’s meant to satisfy both fan bases, while strengthening and refreshing the Monster Hunter: World experience.

This collaboration will full of fresh voice recordings and will include the original voice actors for Geralt. While the trailer is in Egnlish, Tsujimoto made a point to mention this addition would also include voice acting options for French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, and even Monster Hunter Language.

Like any good collaboration, this involved the Monster Hunter: World team working closely with the developer of The Witcher, CD Projekt Red, to guarantee authentic representation despite the new setting.

More details on this collaboration will arrive before it drops in 2019. Are you ready to see Geralt in a whole new world? Do you think he will fit well in Monster Hunter? Let us know in the comments!

