Grab Your Dragons, Because Panzer Dragoon 1 & 2 Remakes Are Coming

Panzer Dragoon and Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei are being remade. This morning, Sega and Forever Entertainment announced that the two companies will be co-creating the remakes for both of these cult-classic rail shooters, and we could see the first of these remakes drop as early as the end of 2019. For the moment, the games are simply being referred to as Panzer Dragoon: Remake and Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake, respectively.

Details are still scarce, and unfortunately we don’t have any trailers, teasers, screenshots, or concept art. Forever Entertainment, while acknowledging that Panzer Dragoon enjoyed its most recent revival via Xbox One backward compatibility for Panzer Dragoon Orta, did not reveal which platforms it is considering for these two remakes. It’s interesting to note that the bulk of Forever Entertainment’s catalog is made up of mobile games, but a several of its games have made their way to consoles as well.

What we can expect are completely overhauled visuals “compatible with today’s standards,” and revamped gameplay mechanics. We’re assured that Sega and Forever Entertainment will be faithful to the story and spirit of the original games, so don’t expect a complete narrative reboot. If they can manage something on the scale of Crash Bandicoot’s beautifully-remade trilogy, we’ll be in great shape.

The Panzer Dragoon series has been enjoyed by fans around the world since its debut on the Sega Saturn in 1995. While Panzer Dragoon‘s roots run deep, most modern gamers are familiar with the series thanks to the spectacular Panzer Dragoon Orta, which debuted on the Xbox in 2002 to critical acclaim. Orta can now be enjoyed in 4K if you have an Xbox One X.

More information about Panzer Dragoon Remake and Panzer Dragoon II Zwei: Remake is expected to drop in the coming months, so stay tuned.