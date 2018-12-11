Battle Princess Madelyn’s PS4 Release Faced Another Setback

Madelyn can’t catch a break, can she? The PlayStation 4 release of Battle Princess Madelyn has been delayed once again. Unfortunately, only a North American release date was given at this time. The good news is that it is releasing on December 20, 2018. A European release date was not provided. Battle Princess Madelyn was also delayed on the Nintendo Switch to an unspecified date.

Battle Princess Madelyn was originally given a release date of December 6th, which it ultimately did hit on Xbox One and PC. However, it was delayed on the PS4 until December 13th. Sadly, it won’t be able to make that date either and was given another delay. Hopefully, this one sticks.

Battle Princess Madelyn began as a Kickstarter project that ultimately smashed its targets. Before being given a release date (the one it didn’t end up hitting), it had a target of “Fall 2018.” Technically, if it makes this new release date, it will still be Fall 2018, so Casual Bit Games would still hit its promised window.

When Battle Princess Madelyn does finally release, it will be a more complete experience. The game has been receiving patches daily on PCs since its initial release, each bringing new features to the action-packed title. Outside of bug fixes, various quality of life improvements have been implemented. Fritzy, Madelyn’s faithful undead companion, has received an update that now has him bark when close to treasure. In addition, the bow and arrow has been tweaked to be more intuitive when in-use.

Battle Princess Madelyn releases in North America on December 20, 2018 on the PlayStation 4. A European release date was not given.