Daybreak Games is Preparing to Announce a New Game

Daybreak Game Company, otherwise known as Daybreak Games, is getting ready to announce a new video game. Interestingly, this announcement closely follows news that the studio, most recently releasing H1Z1 Battle Royale to consoles, has laid off roughly 30% of its staff.

This news comes from a recent email communication from the company, which was largely scarce on details. Daybreak Games will be announcing its new title on December 13, 2018, via a livestream on the company’s official Twitch channel. The stream will be held at 2:30 p.m. ET. Currently, the speculation revolves around a trademark filing for “PlanetSide Arena,” leading many to believe a battle royale (or some sort of multiplayer otherwise) spinoff of PlanetSide is what’s coming on Thursday. There is no additional word on the announcement, including platforms or release dates.

As far as the layoffs are concerned, Gamasutra recently reported on the situation, suggesting that around 70 employees were laid off from various departments within the developer. Daybreak Games confirmed the layoffs, but did not provide a number. Former president John Smedley provided that “around 70” number on Twitter, but has since deleted the tweet in question.

This set of layoffs is actually the second instance this year, as Daybreak Games also laid off an unknown number of employees back in April, which was right after H1Z1 left early access. A statement from the company noted that its games will continue to be supported, and that the layoffs are ostensibly meant to keep the company running long term.

For more on H1Z1 you can check out our review of the PlayStation 4 version. In the meantime, keep an eye on for what Thurday’s announcement ends up being, assuming it ends up being PlayStation-adjacent.

[Source: Twinfinite]