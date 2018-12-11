Hear the Latest Devil May Cry 5 Track from L’Arc-en-Ciel’s Hyde

On the heels of an extended trailer release, Capcom has unleashed yet another look at Devil May Cry 5. All three playable characters—Dante, Nero, and V—take center stage this time. But this video isn’t really about the three characters battling a variety of demons. Rather, it is to show off a portion of a new, original song for the game. It is “Mad Qualia,” from the Japanese singer Hyde.

Check out the game’s latest trailer below:

For those unaware, Hyde is a singer in the Japanese rock bands L’Arc-en-Ciel and Vamps, He wrote and produced this particular track just for Devil May Cry 5. We don’t know when Capcom and Hyde intend to release the full version of “Mad Qualia” is currently unknown.

This isn’t the first time Devil May Cry 5’s music has been the center of attention, and it’s unlikely to be the last. Sexual misconduct allegations against vocalist Edward Hermida led to Capcom’s pulling Dante’s theme song, which was performed by Hermida’s band, Suicide Silence. Capcom intends to use an updated version of the song with new vocals from Michael Barr.

Music was also central to Devil May Cry 5’s appearance at The Game Awards 2018, where Casey Edwards and Ali Edwards performed “Devil Trigger” live. With the appearance of “Mad Qualia,” we might end up seeing more announcements regarding Devil May Cry-related tunes.

Devil May Cry 5 will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One early next year on March 8, 2019. What do you think of its soundtrack so far?