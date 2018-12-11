God Eater 3 Trophy List Includes a Platinum

God Eater 3 trophies have been revealed, for those of you who just can’t wait until February to start organizing your plan of attack. Yesterday, we saw an intense new story trailer for God Eater 3 (which you can watch here) and, for those of you who want to engage with the story, you should be warned that there are spoilers and references to major fights in the trophy list. You’ve been warned!

We’ll start with the bronze trophies at the top, and work our way through the silver, gold, and platinum beauties.

Bronze: Adaptive God Eater Survive both the AGE aptitude test and for several years after. Turning Point Tear open a hole for the caravan and save your friends. Humanity’s Hope Work with your friends to face down the Ashborn. Salty Cake If you’re salty about the surprise party, it was the cake. Path of the Hounds Take on the hardest route in the Fenrir HQ Reclamation Initiative. Divine Fodder Gain strength by devouring an Aragami. Shared Power Successfully use a Link Burst. Togetherness Engage with an ally. Expedition Leader Clear an expedition for the first time. Cooperative Venture Fought through your first Assault Mission. Technical Expert Activate your first acceleration trigger. Power Rising Unleash your first Burst Art. New Gear Craft equipment for the first time. God Arc Tuning Upgrade equipment for the first time. A Real Treasure Obtain your first piece of rank 7 equipment. Broken Bond Break your first enemy bond. Silver More than a Dream Claim the freedom to live as you will. False Sun Defeat the Ash Aragami Ra. Blasphemy Incarnate Defeat the Ash Aragami Nuadha. Lord of Bones Defeat the Ash Aragami Balmung. The Ties that Bind Us Engage with every ally. Jackpot Discover a top-rank Abandoned God Arc. Most Trusted Ally Use one type of melee weapon or gun for 200 missions. Unstoppable Armament Obtain a rank 7 melee weapon, gun, and shield. Breaker of Bonds Break 100 bonds. Gold Welcome Home! The bonds between you and your family have spread throughout the world. King of the Underworld Defeat the Ash Aragami Anubis. The Insatiable Defeat the Ash Aragami Dromi. Dreams of Glory Earn an SSS rank on 40 missions. Ultimate Skill Complete the mission “Twilight of the Hounds.” An Irreplaceable Friend Beat a mission with an ally who has learned all their Personal Abilities. Platinum It All Comes Together Collect all trophies.

God Eater 3 will come to the PlayStation 4 on February 8, 2019. You can learn more about it right here. And don’t forget, it seems like it has some extensive post-launch plans to keep people playing even after earning every trophy!

[Source: Exophase]