Monster Hunter: World’s Iceborne Adds a Follow-Up Story and New Monsters

Announced on December 10, 2018 during the special developer update livestream, Monster Hunter: World is getting a huge, paid expansion fall 2019 called Iceborne. Now, Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has given us the first details about the new story, a quest rank, and monsters, as well as the return of old favorites.

This expansion pack will feature its own distinct story that takes place after the base game and will have new gameplay elements that can be used in the base game as well. Additionally, this expansion will improve quality of life directly in response to player feedback. A new quest rank will also make an appearance. Iceborne won’t have as much content as Monster Hunter: World, but fans who are experienced with the team’s past expansions can expect a similar scope.

Monster Hunter: World is all about the monsters, and fans can look forward to never before seen creatures making their debut in Iceborne. Additionally, some old favorites will be making a return. Tsujimoto said fans can “get a hint” at which monsters will come back if they look closely at the end of the reveal trailer.

Leading up to this Monster Hunter: World expansion, fans can take on an Arch-tempered Kulve Taroth and enjoy Appreciation Fest. 2019 will also add a new crossover featuring Geralt from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Tsujimoto ended the video by saying he should be able to share even more Monster Hunter: World news in Spring 2019. For now, you can take advantage of the Monster Hunter: World free trial happening now until December 17th at 3:59 pm PT.

[Source: YouTube]