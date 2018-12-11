‘Tis the Season to Play NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 With Its New Christmas Update

Basketball has become a Christmas tradition of sorts, and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is showing its holiday spirit with an all-new update. The most wonderful time of the year is alive on the court, and everyone is bringing their most festive attitudes to play. There is even a video going over everything this update entails!

The most notable addition is the introduction of 35 all-new players to the already diverse roster. Some of the big names being added include NBA legends Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman.

But that’s not the only gift NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is bringing. An all-new, extra-festive playground will take players straight to the North Pole and, from the looks of things, Santa’s workshop is a lot more stylish than we had thought. He even seems to have traded in his sleigh for a private jet! There are also a number of Christmas-themed vanity items so you can truly get into the spirit.

This isn’t the first time NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 has gotten festive. Earlier this year, the arcade basketball game embraced the spookiest time of the year with its Halloween makeover.

NBA 2k Playgrounds 2 is the sequel to 2017’s NBA Playgrounds, an arcade sim in the style of NBA Jam and NBA Street. The franchise was acquired by 2K in 2018 and was rebranded NBA 2K Playgrounds. Unfortunately, the game has received mixed reviews since its launch back in October 2018. However, Saber and 2K have shown that this is a title they are committed to, with it seeing regular content updates.

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is available now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Will you be donning your merriest for this new crop of content? Let us know!