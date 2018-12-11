Check Out NieR: Automata’s Game of the YoRHa Edition in February

Recently, an ESRB listing went live that suggested that another version of NieR: Automata would launch in the form of a Game of the YoRHa edition. This has now been substantiated by Square Enix, which announced that this version of the acclaimed 2017 title will come to the PlayStation 4 and PC on February 26, 2019.

NieR: Automata’s Game of the YoRHa edition will receive both a physical and digital release on the PS4. Only a digital version is launching for PC. The publisher has yet to say if this edition will eventually launch on the Xbox One.

In addition to the full game, the Game of the YoRHa edition includes the Machine Mask Accessory, 3C3C1D119440927 Expansion DLC, and five pod designs (Cardboard Pod Skin, Grimoire Weiss Pod, Play System Pod Skin, Retro Grey Pod Skin, and Retro Red Pod Skin). With the PS4 version, players will also receive a Dynamic Theme and 15 PSN Avatars. Those who pick up the game via Steam will be rewarded with two wallpapers.

To accompany this announcement, series creator Yoko Taro released a statement of his own, which is featured in the tweet below:

Attention all androids: We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming with a special message direct from @yokotaro… pic.twitter.com/IE9seYUBzH — NieR:Automata (@NieRGame) December 11, 2018

Yoko Taro’s cryptic message seems to undoubtedly tease something. Fans in the replies to the tweet linked above have deduced that the numbers in his message translate to December 22nd. If true, yet another NieR-related announcement could be imminent.

Since its 2017 launch, NieR: Automata has exceeded 3.5 million units in shipments and digital sales, across the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. With the coming release of another edition, this number is sure to surge once more.

[Source: Square Enix]